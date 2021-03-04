Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to report $20.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. Evolus posted sales of $19.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $56.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $56.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $106.88 million, with estimates ranging from $88.68 million to $135.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolus.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Evolus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Evolus by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Evolus by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOLS opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

