Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce $162.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.66 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $171.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $677.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.50 million to $692.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $720.28 million, with estimates ranging from $706.80 million to $733.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

HSII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $695.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

