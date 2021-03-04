Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.62 Million

Brokerages expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will announce $9.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.56 million and the highest is $9.68 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $8.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $39.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $39.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.61 million, with estimates ranging from $42.81 million to $44.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPTH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

LPTH stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $95.67 million, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 43.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

