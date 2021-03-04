Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

MBUU stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

