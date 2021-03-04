Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $10.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

Shares of SBAC traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,574.30 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $297,815,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

