Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Announce $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.37. Teleflex reported earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $12.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.58 to $15.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.60.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $405.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.