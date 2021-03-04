Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.32 Billion

Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report sales of $10.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.01 billion and the highest is $10.89 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $8.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $40.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.21 billion to $43.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.66 billion to $44.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $334.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $340.10. The company has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

