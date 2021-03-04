Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.80. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $3.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $21.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.62 to $21.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after buying an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.48. The company had a trading volume of 255,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,913. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $316.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.33 and a 200 day moving average of $330.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

