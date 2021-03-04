Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $132.56 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

