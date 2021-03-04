Zacks: Analysts Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will report $4.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $19.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.13 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX opened at $241.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

