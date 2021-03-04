Zacks: Analysts Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of CMTL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.11. 334,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a market cap of $703.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

