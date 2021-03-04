Zacks: Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.58. Floor & Decor posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%.

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $4,313,791.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,859 shares of company stock worth $16,870,608. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FND stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day moving average of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.