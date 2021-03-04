Zacks: Analysts Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.36 Million

Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report $79.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.80 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $75.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $313.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.17 million to $326.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $330.07 million, with estimates ranging from $323.98 million to $336.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

GBDC stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,907.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,180.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,731.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,834 shares of company stock worth $332,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 151,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

