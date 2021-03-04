Zacks: Analysts Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report sales of $79.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.80 million and the highest is $83.92 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $75.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $313.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.17 million to $326.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $330.07 million, with estimates ranging from $323.98 million to $336.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

GBDC opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,984.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 23,834 shares of company stock worth $332,882 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

