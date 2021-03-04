Zacks: Analysts Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.35). Groupon reported earnings per share of ($1.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $3.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRPN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Groupon by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,868 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 16.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Groupon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 496,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,443. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $61.77.

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

