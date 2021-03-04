Zacks: Analysts Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce $65.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.53 million and the lowest is $52.56 million. International Seaways posted sales of $124.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $430.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.51 million to $439.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $294.41 million, with estimates ranging from $258.55 million to $330.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $18.65 on Thursday. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $521.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 250,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.