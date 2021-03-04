Zacks: Analysts Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to post ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.76). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,073.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,258,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $16,768,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 503,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 481,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 75,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,427. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.