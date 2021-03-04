Zacks: Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to post $35.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $91.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $192.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.53 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNCE shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

JNCE stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $554.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,189 shares in the company, valued at $719,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,798.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,839 over the last 90 days. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

