Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to report sales of $29.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.36 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $35.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $123.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.99 million to $130.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.75 million, with estimates ranging from $125.50 million to $128.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

NYSE:KRP opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

