Zacks: Analysts Expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Neovasc posted earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neovasc.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neovasc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neovasc by 229.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.58.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

