Zacks: Analysts Expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NetEase’s earnings. NetEase reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetEase.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

Shares of NTES opened at $107.23 on Thursday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in NetEase by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NetEase by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in NetEase by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

