Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $933.04 Million

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report $933.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $904.00 million and the highest is $966.00 million. Snap-on posted sales of $852.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,605 shares of company stock worth $14,986,688. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $214.38 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $218.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

