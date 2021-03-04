Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post $2.74 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report earnings per share of $2.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $12.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $14.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.85.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,975,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

