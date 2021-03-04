Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.06. Zoetis reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,474,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $149.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.46 and a 200-day moving average of $161.68. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

