Zacks: Analysts Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Zscaler also posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.26.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,971.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,540 shares of company stock worth $59,784,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $187.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -211.04 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.23.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.