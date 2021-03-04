Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce sales of $316.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.00 million to $335.20 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $409.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,350. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $250.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.77 and a 200 day moving average of $163.74. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $262.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

