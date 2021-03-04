Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.11. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,443 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $48,358,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,782,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASH traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.45. 18,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $89.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

