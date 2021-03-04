Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce $74.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the highest is $83.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $154.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $355.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $388.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $487.79 million, with estimates ranging from $434.37 million to $551.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NYSE WHD opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,799 shares of company stock worth $2,159,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $22,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cactus by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 128,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.