Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. Castlight Health reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Castlight Health stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,660,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,711. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $284.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,761 shares in the company, valued at $559,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,421 shares of company stock valued at $322,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth $97,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Castlight Health by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

