Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.90. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $6.96 on Thursday, reaching $144.74. 400,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,478. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.30. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

