Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce $85.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.50 million and the lowest is $84.20 million. Fastly reported sales of $62.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $382.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.40 million to $392.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $484.60 million, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $510.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%.

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,024,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,180,451.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,444,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,372 shares of company stock worth $17,705,844. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.27 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

