Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $17.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $421.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after acquiring an additional 351,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

