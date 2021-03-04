Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $767,548,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 85,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,168,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.27. 952,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,776,843. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

