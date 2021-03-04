Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.68. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

GWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,929,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,631,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWB stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

