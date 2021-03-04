Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. GreenSky reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GSKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

GreenSky stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,010 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GreenSky by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GreenSky by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 111,045 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 848,082 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.