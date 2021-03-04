Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Guidewire Software posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of GWRE traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,393. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

In related news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $146,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,091,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,654,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,383,000 after buying an additional 170,291 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.