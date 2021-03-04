Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.44 Billion

Brokerages predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report sales of $17.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.22 billion and the highest is $17.54 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $17.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.67 billion to $74.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.02 billion to $76.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share.

IBM stock opened at $122.36 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

