Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Announce -$0.88 EPS

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.80). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.