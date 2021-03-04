Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Announce -$0.88 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.80). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

