Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Knowles posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million.

KN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

KN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,795. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -505.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,867 shares of company stock worth $342,040. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 202,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

