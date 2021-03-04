Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Announce $3.53 EPS

Analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post $3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.33. Lear posted earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $14.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $14.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,014,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,777 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,832,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 366.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $6.44 on Thursday, hitting $164.56. 8,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,274. Lear has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.