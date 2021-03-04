Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magnite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.03). Magnite posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnite will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magnite.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,172.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,336 shares of company stock worth $6,650,626. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,602,000 after acquiring an additional 575,166 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at $20,494,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at $18,548,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNI traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. 8,458,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. Magnite has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

