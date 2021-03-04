Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to post sales of $341.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.30 million. National Instruments reported sales of $309.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

