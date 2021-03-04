Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. Odonate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.28) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 275,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885. 48.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,513 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 91,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 686,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODT opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $723.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

