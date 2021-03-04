Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report $62.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.40 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $61.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $260.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $295.24 million, with estimates ranging from $284.19 million to $301.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

PING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $824,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,619,446.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after buying an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

PING stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -342.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

