Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Prothena reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,001. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. Prothena has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

