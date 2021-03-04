Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.25. QAD posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QAD.

QADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 118,793 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter worth $1,712,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 407.78 and a beta of 1.32. QAD has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

