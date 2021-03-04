Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Ralph Lauren reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

RL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.09. 13,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $125.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,167. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

