Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to post earnings per share of $2.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $3.34. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $3.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $18.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $20.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $20.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $23.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.60. 1,174,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,401. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $321.94.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

