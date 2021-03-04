Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,224. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.42. 2,325,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38.

Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

