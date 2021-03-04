Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.42). Verona Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verona Pharma.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19).

VRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,920 shares of company stock valued at $90,629.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.76. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,331. The company has a market capitalization of $115.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

